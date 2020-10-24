DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $180.76

Posted by on Oct 24th, 2020

DFS Furniture PLC (LON:DFS) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $180.76 and traded as high as $221.50. DFS Furniture shares last traded at $214.50, with a volume of 175,140 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DFS shares. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DFS Furniture in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on DFS Furniture from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on DFS Furniture from GBX 175 ($2.29) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th.

The stock has a market cap of $459.67 million and a P/E ratio of -6.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 365.43, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 180.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 161.23.

About DFS Furniture (LON:DFS)

DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails a range of sofas, upholstered furniture, and other living room furniture products in the United Kingdom and Europe. As of July 30, 2018, it operated a network of 116 DFS stores, as well as 44 stores with converted warehouse space.

