Blue Moon Zinc (CVE:MOON) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.03

Posted by on Oct 24th, 2020

Blue Moon Zinc Corp (CVE:MOON)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.03 and traded as high as $0.05. Blue Moon Zinc shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 426,017 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $2.19 million and a PE ratio of -22.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.02.

Blue Moon Zinc Company Profile (CVE:MOON)

Blue Moon Zinc Corp., an exploration stage mining company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for zinc, copper, silver, and gold deposits. It owns a 100% interest in the Blue Moon property that comprises mineral claims totaling 445 acres in Mariposa County, California.

