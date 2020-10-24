TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.89 Billion

Brokerages expect TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) to report $2.89 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for TELUS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $2.92 billion. TELUS posted sales of $2.80 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that TELUS will report full-year sales of $11.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.38 billion to $11.66 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $12.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.88 billion to $12.38 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for TELUS.

Get TELUS alerts:

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). TELUS had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of TELUS from $27.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Veritas Investment Research raised shares of TELUS to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of TELUS from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of TELUS in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. TELUS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.56.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in TELUS by 104.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,051,906 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $79,720,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579,368 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in TELUS by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,861,429 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,129,000 after acquiring an additional 65,607 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in TELUS by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,418,094 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $128,248,000 after acquiring an additional 438,854 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in TELUS by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 276,066 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,842,000 after acquiring an additional 113,669 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in TELUS by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,962,917 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $167,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,291 shares during the period. 48.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TU opened at $18.38 on Friday. TELUS has a 12-month low of $13.54 and a 12-month high of $20.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th were paid a $0.2169 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.91%.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business smart security solutions.

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TELUS (TU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.