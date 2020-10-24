Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $14.36

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.36 and traded as high as $14.72. Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $14.61, with a volume of 5,144 shares.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.04.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.052 per share. This is a boost from Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th.
Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal securities that are exempt from regular federal and Minnesota personal income taxes.
