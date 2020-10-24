Analysts Anticipate FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $175.65 Million

Brokerages forecast that FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) will announce $175.65 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for FormFactor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $175.00 million and the highest is $176.30 million. FormFactor posted sales of $140.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that FormFactor will report full year sales of $668.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $663.60 million to $672.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $713.90 million, with estimates ranging from $692.50 million to $735.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow FormFactor.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $157.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.00 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 12.84%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of FormFactor to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of FormFactor in a report on Friday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. FormFactor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.70.

FORM stock opened at $29.62 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.57 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.98. FormFactor has a 12 month low of $16.35 and a 12 month high of $33.07.

In other FormFactor news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total transaction of $611,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 401,633 shares in the company, valued at $9,815,910.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,864,000 over the last 90 days. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 13.9% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the second quarter valued at about $157,000. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, and thermal sub-systems, as well as provides related services. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

