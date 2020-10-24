Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $851.07 Million

Equities research analysts expect Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) to report $851.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Fifteen analysts have made estimates for Lennox International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $798.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $899.70 million. Lennox International posted sales of $885.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Lennox International will report full-year sales of $3.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.50 billion to $3.62 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.53 billion to $3.90 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lennox International.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The construction company reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.40. Lennox International had a net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 176.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.44 EPS. Lennox International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

LII has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen began coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lennox International from $208.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their target price on Lennox International from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Lennox International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Lennox International from $259.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lennox International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.50.

NYSE:LII opened at $288.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $276.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.56. Lennox International has a 1-year low of $163.40 and a 1-year high of $297.00. The firm has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.52%.

In related news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 5,575 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.12, for a total transaction of $1,505,919.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 94,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,505,810.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Douglas L. Young sold 1,686 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.00, for a total value of $478,824.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 63,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,068,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,155 shares of company stock valued at $5,248,281. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Lennox International by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,092 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Lennox International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Lennox International by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,821 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Lennox International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Lennox International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

