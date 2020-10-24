Standard Life UK Small.Co’s Tst (LON:SLS) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $538.53

Shares of Standard Life UK Small.Co’s Tst Plc (LON:SLS) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $538.53 and traded as high as $560.00. Standard Life UK Small.Co’s Tst shares last traded at $558.10, with a volume of 65,579 shares.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 538.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 499.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 18.98 and a quick ratio of 18.98. The stock has a market cap of $530.47 million and a PE ratio of -164.15.

Get Standard Life UK Small.Co's Tst alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a GBX 5 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is a boost from Standard Life UK Small.Co’s Tst’s previous dividend of $2.70. Standard Life UK Small.Co’s Tst’s payout ratio is currently -235.29%.

Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Standard Life Investments Limited. The fund is managed by Standard Life Investments (Corporate Funds) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Life UK Small.Co's Tst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Life UK Small.Co's Tst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.