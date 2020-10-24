$118.50 Million in Sales Expected for First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) This Quarter

Posted by on Oct 24th, 2020

Wall Street brokerages expect First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) to announce sales of $118.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Merchants’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $116.40 million and the highest is $120.60 million. First Merchants reported sales of $111.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Merchants will report full-year sales of $481.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $479.40 million to $484.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $476.25 million, with estimates ranging from $472.50 million to $480.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover First Merchants.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $119.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.30 million. First Merchants had a net margin of 26.38% and a return on equity of 8.63%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FRME shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of First Merchants from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of First Merchants from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Merchants by 50.7% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 92,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 31,100 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in First Merchants during the third quarter worth $281,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in First Merchants by 5.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in First Merchants during the third quarter worth $339,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in First Merchants by 44.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 492,248 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,572,000 after acquiring an additional 151,256 shares during the period. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FRME opened at $27.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. First Merchants has a twelve month low of $21.18 and a twelve month high of $42.48.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

