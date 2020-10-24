Eden Research (LON:EDEN) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $7.15

Eden Research plc (LON:EDEN)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.15 and traded as high as $8.80. Eden Research shares last traded at $8.80, with a volume of 183,139 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $26.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 7.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 7.16. The company has a current ratio of 9.51, a quick ratio of 9.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Eden Research (LON:EDEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 29th. The company reported GBX (0.40) (($0.01)) EPS for the quarter.

Eden Research plc offers sustainable solutions for crop protection, animal health, and consumer products in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. The company provides various plant protection products, such as foliar disease control, soil pest, protected glass house crops, and post-harvest applications.

