Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.81 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to announce $19.81 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for Facebook’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $19.43 billion and the highest is $20.29 billion. Facebook reported sales of $17.65 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Facebook will report full year sales of $80.70 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $79.42 billion to $82.26 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $100.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $94.88 billion to $105.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Facebook.

Get Facebook alerts:

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target (up from $245.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, July 31st. 140166 raised their price target on Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target (up from $275.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BofA Securities raised their price target on Facebook from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.50.

NASDAQ FB opened at $284.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $811.31 billion, a PE ratio of 34.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $265.10 and its 200 day moving average is $238.00. Facebook has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $304.67.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.76, for a total value of $45,543.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,918 shares in the company, valued at $450,269.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total value of $3,853,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,255 shares of company stock valued at $9,484,634 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FB. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 6,224.9% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,959,790 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $821,695,000 after buying an additional 3,897,184 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the second quarter worth approximately $590,767,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Facebook by 11.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,179,742 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,490,495,000 after buying an additional 2,431,190 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 16.6% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,807,293 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,362,292,000 after buying an additional 2,110,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Facebook by 108.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,619,692 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $794,884,000 after buying an additional 1,879,792 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

See Also: What is the LIBOR?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Facebook (FB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.