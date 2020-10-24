Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO) (TSE:SIA) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $11.52

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO) (TSE:SIA) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.52 and traded as high as $12.35. Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO) shares last traded at $12.28, with a volume of 288,030 shares changing hands.

SIA has been the subject of several research reports. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO) from C$16.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO) from C$14.50 to C$13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 17th. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) decreased their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO) from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO) from C$15.00 to C$14.75 in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO) from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 232.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $816.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.97.

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO) (TSE:SIA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C($0.23). The business had revenue of C$162.92 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sienna Senior Living Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,354.35%.

About Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO) (TSE:SIA)

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior housing and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through LTC and Retirement segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

