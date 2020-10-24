$18.60 Million in Sales Expected for First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) to announce sales of $18.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Bank’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $18.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $18.30 million. First Bank reported sales of $14.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that First Bank will report full year sales of $73.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $72.80 million to $73.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $74.30 million, with estimates ranging from $73.20 million to $75.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for First Bank.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $18.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.55 million. First Bank had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 16.55%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FRBA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine downgraded First Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Bank in a research note on Monday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in First Bank by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 341,515 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 8,019 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Bank by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 15,972 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Bank by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 213,665 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 21,774 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of First Bank by 114.2% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 64,369 shares of the bank’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 34,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of First Bank by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 84,248 shares of the bank’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 3,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRBA opened at $7.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.75 and a 200-day moving average of $6.89. The company has a market cap of $140.33 million, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.84. First Bank has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $11.56.

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

