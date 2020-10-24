Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $700,000.00

Brokerages expect Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) to announce sales of $700,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gevo’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $950,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $440,000.00. Gevo reported sales of $6.11 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 88.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Gevo will report full-year sales of $6.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.69 million to $6.81 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $10.46 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Gevo.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The energy company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $0.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.48 million. Gevo had a negative return on equity of 43.46% and a negative net margin of 172.53%.

GEVO has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Gevo in a report on Monday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Gevo stock. AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) by 179.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,737 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 19,737 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank owned 0.06% of Gevo worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

GEVO opened at $1.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $57.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 2.76. Gevo has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $2.91.

Gevo Company Profile

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives. The company uses low-carbon renewable-resource-based carbohydrates as raw materials and is developing renewable electricity and renewable natural gas for use in production processes.

