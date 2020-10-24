Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $253.10 Million

Analysts forecast that Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) will announce $253.10 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Green Dot’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $240.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $288.75 million. Green Dot reported sales of $229.23 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Green Dot will report full-year sales of $1.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Green Dot.

Get Green Dot alerts:

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Green Dot had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $316.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Green Dot from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Green Dot from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Green Dot from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Green Dot from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.45.

NYSE GDOT opened at $59.78 on Friday. Green Dot has a fifty-two week low of $14.20 and a fifty-two week high of $64.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.93 and a beta of 1.07.

In other Green Dot news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.51, for a total value of $30,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,084,325.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth C. Aldrich sold 4,314 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total value of $222,645.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,208.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,762 shares of company stock valued at $957,309 in the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the 2nd quarter worth $311,000. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the 1st quarter worth $5,666,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the 2nd quarter worth $1,143,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 370,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,163,000 after purchasing an additional 11,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares in the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

Featured Article: Correction

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Green Dot (GDOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.