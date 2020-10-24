Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 15,363 PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH)

Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,558,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PRAH. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PRA Health Sciences by 139.9% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 575,660 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $56,006,000 after acquiring an additional 335,660 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 136.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 232,351 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,605,000 after purchasing an additional 133,895 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,527,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 749,915 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $72,960,000 after purchasing an additional 71,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $3,091,000. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Christopher L. Gaenzle sold 1,364 shares of PRA Health Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.88, for a total value of $140,328.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,871,991.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Colin Shannon sold 6,073 shares of PRA Health Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.88, for a total transaction of $624,790.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,856,649.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,489 shares of company stock valued at $976,228. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BofA Securities cut shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America cut shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.23.

Shares of PRAH stock opened at $109.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.45 and a 200-day moving average of $99.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. PRA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.67 and a 12-month high of $113.41. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.72, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.05.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The company had revenue of $729.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. PRA Health Sciences’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that PRA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

