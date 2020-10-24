Pacer Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 922 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FleetCor Technologies were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 4.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 652,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,066,000 after purchasing an additional 26,340 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 71.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 549,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,149,000 after buying an additional 229,748 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $141,124,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 1.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 416,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,676,000 after buying an additional 5,473 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 26.4% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 353,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,992,000 after purchasing an additional 73,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

FleetCor Technologies stock opened at $259.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $240.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.55. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.51 and a 52 week high of $329.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.11. FleetCor Technologies had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 29.88%. The firm had revenue of $525.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $273.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Cfra raised FleetCor Technologies to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on FleetCor Technologies from $255.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.11.

About FleetCor Technologies

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

