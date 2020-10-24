Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 742,022 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 88.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,006 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 742,022 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FCX. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter valued at $54,892,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 94.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,118,532 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $105,502,000 after acquiring an additional 4,427,692 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 61.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,163,448 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $129,161,000 after acquiring an additional 4,232,334 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 15.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,224,564 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $303,417,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crake Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 679.9% during the second quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 2,495,787 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $28,876,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175,787 shares during the last quarter. 69.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FCX opened at $18.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.37 and a 200 day moving average of $12.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $18.68. The company has a market cap of $26.66 billion, a PE ratio of -45.90 and a beta of 2.31.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 0.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FCX shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.07.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

