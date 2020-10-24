Pacer Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,303 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,582 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Fortive by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Fortive in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in Fortive by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its holdings in Fortive by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 294.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortive alerts:

NYSE FTV opened at $66.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.84. Fortive Corp has a 12 month low of $37.31 and a 12 month high of $82.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.93, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 16.22%. Fortive’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fortive Corp will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.05%.

In other news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 11,316 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total transaction of $836,818.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,951.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mitchell P. Rales sold 1,402,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total transaction of $101,045,628.81. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,592,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,885,686.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,857,144 shares of company stock worth $627,156,617 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FTV shares. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Fortive from $81.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Fortive from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Fortive in a report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Fortive from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Fortive from $89.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.38.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

Featured Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.