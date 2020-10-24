Pacer Advisors Inc. Invests $1.56 Million in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,002,279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $549,258,000 after buying an additional 908,747 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 277.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,210,889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $173,422,000 after buying an additional 1,624,677 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 961,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,411,000 after buying an additional 84,467 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 890,281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,834,000 after purchasing an additional 62,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 147.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 717,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,303,000 after purchasing an additional 428,170 shares in the last quarter. 96.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RGA opened at $108.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.54. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $55.39 and a 12 month high of $169.26.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $2.40. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 5.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.31 EPS. Analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on RGA shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.88.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

