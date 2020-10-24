Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Posted by on Oct 24th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Casey's General Stores by 4.1% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Casey's General Stores by 1.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Casey's General Stores by 0.8% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its position in Casey's General Stores by 3.0% during the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in Casey's General Stores by 4.4% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Casey's General Stores stock opened at $182.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Casey's General Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.01 and a twelve month high of $186.58. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $178.60 and its 200 day moving average is $162.96.

Casey's General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $1.18. Casey's General Stores had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. Casey's General Stores’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Casey's General Stores, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Casey's General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 18.03%.

Several research analysts have commented on CASY shares. Sidoti boosted their price objective on shares of Casey's General Stores from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Casey's General Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $168.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Casey's General Stores from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Stephens upgraded shares of Casey's General Stores from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $172.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Casey's General Stores from $177.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.00.

Casey's General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

See Also: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Casey's General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY)

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 15,363 PRA Health Sciences, Inc.
Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 15,363 PRA Health Sciences, Inc.
Pacer Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in FleetCor Technologies, Inc.
Pacer Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in FleetCor Technologies, Inc.
Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 742,022 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc.
Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 742,022 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc.
Pacer Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Fortive Corp
Pacer Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Fortive Corp
Pacer Advisors Inc. Invests $1.56 Million in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated
Pacer Advisors Inc. Invests $1.56 Million in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated
Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Casey's General Stores, Inc.
Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Casey's General Stores, Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report