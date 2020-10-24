Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Casey's General Stores by 4.1% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Casey's General Stores by 1.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Casey's General Stores by 0.8% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its position in Casey's General Stores by 3.0% during the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in Casey's General Stores by 4.4% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Casey's General Stores stock opened at $182.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Casey's General Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.01 and a twelve month high of $186.58. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $178.60 and its 200 day moving average is $162.96.

Casey's General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $1.18. Casey's General Stores had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. Casey's General Stores’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Casey's General Stores, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Casey's General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 18.03%.

Several research analysts have commented on CASY shares. Sidoti boosted their price objective on shares of Casey's General Stores from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Casey's General Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $168.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Casey's General Stores from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Stephens upgraded shares of Casey's General Stores from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $172.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Casey's General Stores from $177.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.00.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

