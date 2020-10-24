Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases 2,800 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in State Street by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 462 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in State Street by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Quilter Plc boosted its stake in State Street by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 5,351 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in State Street by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in State Street by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 823 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of State Street stock opened at $65.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.54. State Street Co. has a one year low of $42.10 and a one year high of $85.89.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.71%.

In other news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $26,662.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,663. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 62,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total value of $4,112,161.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,582 shares in the company, valued at $7,312,787.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,062 shares of company stock worth $4,170,599 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on STT shares. Wolfe Research downgraded State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on State Street from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on State Street from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded State Street from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on State Street in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. State Street presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

