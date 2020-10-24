Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fruth Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.2% in the second quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 13,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 21,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.4% in the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 12,873 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 10.3% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 52.1% during the second quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 65.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John E. Lowe purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $61.45 per share, for a total transaction of $92,175.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PSX stock opened at $50.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.47. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $40.04 and a 12 month high of $119.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a PE ratio of -18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.53.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $11.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.92 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 8.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.13%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.72%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PSX shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $73.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Phillips 66 from $103.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.47.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

