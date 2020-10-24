Cwm LLC Trims Holdings in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Cwm LLC cut its stake in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,662 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in National Health Investors during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of National Health Investors by 500.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,174 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NHI opened at $56.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 0.75. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.37 and a 52 week high of $91.12. The company has a quick ratio of 13.20, a current ratio of 13.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.60 and a 200 day moving average of $58.89.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $84.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.11 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 57.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $1.102 dividend. This represents a $4.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.18%.

Several research analysts recently commented on NHI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. TheStreet upgraded National Health Investors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

National Health Investors Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

