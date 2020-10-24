Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 13,156 Shares of American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13,156 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in American International Group by 18.1% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 43,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in American International Group by 35.5% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 30,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 7,874 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in American International Group by 9.6% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 70,744 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 6,215 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in American International Group by 38.4% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 2,891 shares during the period. Finally, Coastline Trust Co grew its position in American International Group by 70.7% during the third quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 18,010 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 7,460 shares during the period. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Elias F. Habayeb sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $249,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,903. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AIG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. BofA Securities upgraded shares of American International Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of American International Group from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of American International Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.64.

American International Group stock opened at $32.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.97, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.94 and its 200 day moving average is $29.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. American International Group Inc has a 52-week low of $16.07 and a 52-week high of $56.42.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $11.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.17 billion. American International Group had a negative net margin of 9.46% and a positive return on equity of 3.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American International Group Inc will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 17th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 16th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.89%.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

