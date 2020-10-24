Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Increases Holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 70.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,820 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NSA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,144,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,095,000 after purchasing an additional 779,794 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 556.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 617,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,709,000 after purchasing an additional 523,818 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,255,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,348,000 after purchasing an additional 283,112 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 147.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 127,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after acquiring an additional 76,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 625.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 67,428 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on NSA. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.44.

NSA opened at $34.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 378.93 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.84. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1-year low of $19.34 and a 1-year high of $38.22.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $104.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.38 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Research analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.31%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 784 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.2 million rentable square feet.

