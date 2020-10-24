Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires New Position in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,466 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Five Below in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Five Below in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Five Below in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Five Below by 150.9% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 705 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Five Below by 181.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,906 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $137.79 on Friday. Five Below Inc has a 52 week low of $47.53 and a 52 week high of $141.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $131.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.94. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 77.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.09.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.39. Five Below had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $426.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Five Below Inc will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FIVE. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Five Below in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.81.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

