Cwm LLC Has $608,000 Holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold were worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 55,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 13,637 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 93.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 4,572 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $459,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 64,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 27,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KL opened at $46.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.11. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a one year low of $18.02 and a one year high of $57.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.92.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $580.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.08 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 36.22% and a return on equity of 24.32%. As a group, research analysts expect that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s payout ratio is 18.25%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from an “outperform spec under weight” rating to a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.67.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. The company's principal properties include the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada.

