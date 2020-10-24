Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $1.71 Million Holdings in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) by 18.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,298 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CARR. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,062,136,000. Davis Selected Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $679,387,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,966,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,784,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $199,440,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.80.

CARR stock opened at $34.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.52. Carrier Global has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $34.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th.

About Carrier Global

There is no company description available for Carrier Global Corp.

