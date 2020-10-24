Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Holdings Raised by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 26.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,225 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 26,287 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 732,185 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 29,928 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 916.1% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,340,265 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109,943 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 19.3% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 47,391 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 7,674 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 22.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,953,848 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $19,097,000 after purchasing an additional 716,354 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 8.6% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,638 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F opened at $8.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.46 billion, a PE ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.11 and its 200-day moving average is $6.33. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $9.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.95. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $19.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.07 billion. Analysts predict that Ford Motor will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $7.50 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $7.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.39.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

