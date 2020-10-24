IBM Retirement Fund Purchases Shares of 12,246 Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,246 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IVZ. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco by 12.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,389,114 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $520,667,000 after purchasing an additional 5,514,052 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,860,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $127,620,000 after buying an additional 46,183 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,488,974 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654,273 shares in the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 269.6% during the 2nd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 4,716,259 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,747,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440,125 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco by 6.4% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,177,761 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,953,000 after acquiring an additional 250,420 shares in the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Invesco news, Director Sarah Beshar purchased 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.54 per share, for a total transaction of $100,130.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 47,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,601.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin L. Flanagan acquired 290,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.19 per share, for a total transaction of $2,958,157.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 510,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,199,559.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IVZ opened at $13.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.16. Invesco Ltd. has a 1-year low of $6.38 and a 1-year high of $19.01.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.08). Invesco had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IVZ. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Invesco from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Citigroup upgraded Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Invesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Invesco in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Invesco from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.71.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

