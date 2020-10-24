Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 36,292 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,110 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 36,292 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $1,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Hanesbrands by 95.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,714 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 45.4% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 24.3% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in Hanesbrands by 162.5% in the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,931 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HBI. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 19th. ValuEngine raised Hanesbrands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. B. Riley increased their target price on Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. TheStreet raised Hanesbrands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.35.

In other Hanesbrands news, Director Ann Elizabeth Ziegler sold 12,947 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $205,857.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,051.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider W Howard Upchurch, Jr. sold 71,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total transaction of $1,213,767.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 544,057 shares in the company, valued at $9,281,612.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE HBI opened at $17.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.64. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.96 and a 12 month high of $17.74.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 55.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, socks, and hosiery, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

