AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Stock Holdings Increased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $145.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.82. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.17 and a twelve month high of $229.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $153.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.58.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($1.04). The business had revenue of $576.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.58 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 33.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 68.09%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AVB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Truist cut their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $189.00 to $183.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.81.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

As of June 30, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 295 apartment communities containing 86,380 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

