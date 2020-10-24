FY2021 EPS Estimates for Preferred Bank Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Preferred Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 21st. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $4.14 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.18.

Get Preferred Bank alerts:

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 30.60%.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PFBC. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Preferred Bank in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Preferred Bank from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Preferred Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFBC opened at $35.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $533.52 million, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.89 and its 200-day moving average is $36.77. Preferred Bank has a 52-week low of $20.04 and a 52-week high of $64.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 6th. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is 22.94%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $1,594,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 42.6% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,677 shares of the bank’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 279.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 291,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,856,000 after purchasing an additional 214,702 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 655.6% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 77,611 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after purchasing an additional 67,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 9.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 150,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,559,000 after purchasing an additional 13,121 shares in the last quarter. 78.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.