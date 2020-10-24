IBM Retirement Fund Boosts Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 39.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,581 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,174 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,640 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 21.4% in the second quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,587 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 4.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 63,812 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 12.5% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 25,511 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 8.3% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 40,934 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the period. 70.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MRO stock opened at $4.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 3.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Marathon Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $14.07.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.02. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 16.03% and a negative return on equity of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $272.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.54 million. Equities research analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $5.50 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $6.50 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $5.40 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Marathon Oil from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.93.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

