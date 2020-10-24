Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys 4,790 Shares of Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,790 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Installed Building Products by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 522 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,420 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,898 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,504 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. 67.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE IBP opened at $106.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.87 and a beta of 1.75. Installed Building Products Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.02 and a fifty-two week high of $121.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The construction company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.35. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 5.14%. The business had revenue of $393.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Installed Building Products Inc will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 1,000 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $94,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason R. Niswonger sold 1,250 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total value of $110,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,762,941.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 703,465 shares of company stock valued at $63,446,131. 24.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IBP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Installed Building Products in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Zelman & Associates raised Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Installed Building Products to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Installed Building Products from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Installed Building Products from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.31.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

