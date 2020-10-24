Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Grows Stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in PPL during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in PPL during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in PPL during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in PPL during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in PPL during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PPL. Seaport Global Securities raised PPL from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group raised their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on PPL from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet raised PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Mizuho cut PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.50 to $29.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPL has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.18.

Shares of PPL opened at $28.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.79. PPL Co. has a one year low of $18.12 and a one year high of $36.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $22.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.76.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 24.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 67.76%.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

