Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 9,230 Shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,230 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $4,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of ALLETE by 3.3% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in ALLETE by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ALLETE by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 48,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in ALLETE by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 10,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in ALLETE by 2.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 19,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALE opened at $55.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.90 and a 200-day moving average of $55.98. ALLETE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.22 and a 1-year high of $87.82.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $243.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.75 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 7.07%. ALLETE’s revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALE. Zacks Investment Research lowered ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on ALLETE from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.25.

ALLETE Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, hydroelectric, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric service in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers, as well as 15 non-affiliated municipal customers; and regulated utility electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers.

