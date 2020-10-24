Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 500 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $4,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 65.8% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 56.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SPOT shares. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group cut shares of Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $189.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spotify Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.37.

NYSE SPOT opened at $283.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.38. The company has a market cap of $46.79 billion, a PE ratio of -89.43 and a beta of 1.62. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1-year low of $109.18 and a 1-year high of $299.67.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($1.42). The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 15.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services in the United States, the United Kingdom, Luxembourg, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The company offers unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

