Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,720 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $5,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JCI. SOL Capital Management CO grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 9,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 51.9% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Balentine LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 82.4% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

JCI stock opened at $44.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $33.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.53, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.07. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $22.77 and a fifty-two week high of $44.82.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The company’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 25th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.06%.

In other news, VP John Donofrio sold 38,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $1,609,711.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,915 shares in the company, valued at $2,224,546.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian J. Stief sold 61,953 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total transaction of $2,387,668.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,971 shares in the company, valued at $1,424,862.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.56.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems to non-residential building and industrial applications.

See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.