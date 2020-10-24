Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.06 Million Stock Holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 26.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 28,749 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $5,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 9,002,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,485,000 after buying an additional 38,207 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,558,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793,895 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,691,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244,222 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,892,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,573,000 after acquiring an additional 321,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 19.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,419,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,731,000 after purchasing an additional 388,291 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $32.41 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.70.

GLPI opened at $39.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.47. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.78 and a twelve month high of $49.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.95.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.28). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $261.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.53 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 69.77%.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

