Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.08 Million Stock Position in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) by 321.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 593,854 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 452,819 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Noble Energy were worth $5,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Noble Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Noble Energy by 137.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,397 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Noble Energy by 127.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,786 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Noble Energy by 264.4% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 8,526 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 6,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Noble Energy by 36.2% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,080 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

NBL opened at $8.46 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.43. Noble Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.73 and a twelve month high of $25.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.15. Noble Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 25.33%. The business had revenue of $571.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Noble Energy, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Noble Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $13.00 to $10.50 in a report on Monday, July 20th. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Noble Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Noble Energy from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Argus lowered shares of Noble Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Noble Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.56.

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

