Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.34 Million Stock Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 17.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,642 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $5,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cardinal Health by 19.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,307,000 after buying an additional 52,482 shares during the last quarter. AXA boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 119.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 317,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,228,000 after acquiring an additional 43,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 20,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223 shares during the last quarter. 84.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CAH stock opened at $49.34 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $39.05 and a one year high of $60.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.07. The stock has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.94.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $36.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.82 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a positive return on equity of 130.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were paid a $0.4859 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CAH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.40.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

