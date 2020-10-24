Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 143,994 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,450 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $5,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,772 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 8.6% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 10,620 shares of the airline’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 52.3% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 35,413 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 12,167 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LUV opened at $42.79 on Friday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $22.47 and a 12-month high of $58.83. The firm has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a PE ratio of 106.98 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.35.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The airline reported ($1.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.35) by $0.36. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 0.99%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was down 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.87 EPS for the current year.

LUV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research downgraded Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.81.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a total of 747 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 101 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

