Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.50 Million Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $5,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 29.1% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 3,878 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the second quarter valued at $2,482,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 76,089 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,069,000 after acquiring an additional 4,851 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 87.6% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 17,243 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 8,054 shares in the last quarter. 77.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $134.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.77 and a 1 year high of $138.40. The firm has a market cap of $31.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.22.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

In other PPG Industries news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 15,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $1,846,557.00. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PPG shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.37.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.