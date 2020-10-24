The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Shares Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 27.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of The Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $5,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,955,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,271,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $437,868,000 after purchasing an additional 347,094 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,219,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,758,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $639,863,000 after buying an additional 194,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 817.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 131,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,657,000 after buying an additional 116,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Ivan C. Smith sold 2,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.40, for a total transaction of $488,596.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,754,805.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John R. Vines sold 1,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.79, for a total transaction of $235,264.89. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,752.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SMG opened at $158.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $157.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.56. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a twelve month low of $76.50 and a twelve month high of $176.08.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.43. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 45.36% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on SMG. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.80.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

