M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Holdings Lowered by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $5,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 151.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,533,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,467,000 after buying an additional 923,381 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 945,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,269,000 after purchasing an additional 193,822 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in M&T Bank by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 618,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,287,000 after purchasing an additional 80,660 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in M&T Bank by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 609,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,323,000 after purchasing an additional 89,010 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 8.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 577,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,071,000 after purchasing an additional 43,425 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

MTB opened at $106.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.52. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $85.09 and a twelve month high of $174.00.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.14. M&T Bank had a net margin of 22.36% and a return on equity of 10.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.

In other news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total value of $89,694.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 904 shares in the company, valued at $91,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MTB shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on M&T Bank from $148.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. M&T Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.73.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

