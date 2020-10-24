Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 20,072 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 170,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,072 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of UGI worth $5,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in UGI during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,661,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UGI in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in UGI by 7.5% during the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 121,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,009,000 after acquiring an additional 8,476 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in UGI during the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in UGI by 8.8% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. 75.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UGI stock opened at $35.86 on Friday. UGI Co. has a one year low of $21.75 and a one year high of $48.65. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. UGI had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 13.19%. UGI’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UGI shares. ValuEngine cut shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays upgraded shares of UGI from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of UGI from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

In other news, Director Ted A. Dosch purchased 10,000 shares of UGI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.76 per share, for a total transaction of $337,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About UGI

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.6 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

