Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Increases Stake in iShares Trust – iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares Trust – iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 650.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Trust – iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Trust – iShares Select Dividend ETF by 89.0% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 20,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after buying an additional 9,623 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in iShares Trust – iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 37,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Trust – iShares Select Dividend ETF by 43.7% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 225,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,382,000 after purchasing an additional 68,567 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its position in shares of iShares Trust – iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Trust – iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period.

NASDAQ DVY opened at $87.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.00. iShares Trust – iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $61.89 and a 52 week high of $107.36.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

