Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Buys New Shares in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NYSE:TXG)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NYSE:TXG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TXG. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 17.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 105,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,582,000 after purchasing an additional 15,754 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 363.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,048,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958,168 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the 1st quarter valued at $484,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in 10x Genomics in the 1st quarter worth about $181,000.

In other news, Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.34, for a total transaction of $745,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 558,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,513,476.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.33, for a total value of $993,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 963,181 shares in the company, valued at $95,672,768.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,942 shares of company stock worth $13,170,432.

TXG opened at $142.27 on Friday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.78 and a fifty-two week high of $166.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $132.02 and a 200-day moving average of $98.19.

10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $42.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

TXG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on 10x Genomics in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on 10x Genomics from $109.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.11.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. Its company offers chromium instruments, enzymes, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumable products.

