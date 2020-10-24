Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Acquires New Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Kellogg by 5.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 47,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. AXA grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 768,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,131,000 after purchasing an additional 89,354 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,482,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Kellogg by 4,813.3% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 820,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,223,000 after purchasing an additional 803,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Kellogg by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 59,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on K. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Kellogg from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Kellogg has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.63.

Shares of K opened at $66.76 on Friday. Kellogg has a one year low of $52.66 and a one year high of $72.88. The company has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.39 and a 200-day moving average of $66.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.30. Kellogg had a return on equity of 43.36% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Kellogg will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.87%.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.99, for a total value of $6,899,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven A. Cahillane acquired 2,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.32 per share, for a total transaction of $189,035.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 53,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,694,201.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 540,834 shares of company stock valued at $36,144,500 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Article: What does relative strength index mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.